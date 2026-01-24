Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Drama Takes Legal Turn, ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed After Vidnyan Mane Confirms Infidelity Allegations

Days after the Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana called off their wedding, the cricketer's friend has levelled another series of serious allegations. Actor-producer Vidnyan Mane has alleged that apart from cheating on the cricketer, the composer has also duped him of over ₹40 Lakhs. Reacting to the same, Muchhal has now filed a defamation suit against Mane. Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote, “A legal notice for defamation of Rs 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.”

A screengrab of Palaash Muchhal's story | Image: Instagram

In an exclusive conversation, Mane has made explosive revelations about what happened on the eve of Smriti and Palaash's wedding in Sangli. As per Vidnyan Mane, Palaash was caught red-handed, with another woman in bed the night before he had to exchange vows with Smriti Mandhana. He also added that upon being caught, the composer was physically beaten by the members of the Indian cricket team. Mane claims to be a childhood friend of Smriti Mandhana.

A screengrab of Palash Muchhal

Apart from the infidelity allegations, Mane also accused Palaash of financial fraud. He alleged that the composer took money from him in the name of investing it in making a movie. He has even registered a police complaint in Maharashtra's Sangli district, alleging that he was cheated of over ₹40 Lakhs in the case. In the complaint, Mane shared that till March 2025, Palaas took over ₹40 Lakhs from him.



Also Read: Have Makers Found Deepika Padukone's Replacement For Kalki Sequel?

Palaash Muchhal denies all allegations

Taking to Instagram story, Palaash wrote, “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”



Also Read: Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong Dons Gamusa At B'luru Concert, Desis React