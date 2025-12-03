Palaash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan, Gets Brutally Trolled Amid Uncertainty Around Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding on November 23 was indefinitely postponed due to a health scare in the Indian women's cricketing champion's family. Since then, social media interest in the couple's relationship has heightened. Despite the increasing queries, there is no update from either family about the new date of Smriti and Palaash's wedding.

Amid this, the music composer was spotted attending a satsang by Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. In a single photo doing the rounds online, Palaash was seen donning a casual shirt teamed with a jacket during his visit. He covered his face with a mask, which was seemingly mandatory for all attendees.

Sharing the photo of Palaash from the spiritual meeting, an X (formerly Twitter) user mentioned, "Palaash Muchhal spotted at Premanand Maharaj Jis satsang on 2nd December. I'm pretty sure the guy in the mask is him, even the mehendi on his hands matches. New PR Strategy or what (sic)?" Before this spotting, the composer, along with his parents, was seen exiting the airport on December 1.

Advertisement

Netizens troll Palaash Muchhal after his Vrindavan visit

Palaash Muchhal has landed on the wrong side of the internet after his alleged chat with a female Instagram user leaked a day after the information of his wedding getting postponed surfaced. In the chats, the composer was seen flirting with the Instagram user and trying to get her to meet him despite being in a relationship with Smriti at the time. This led to speculations of the couple's wedding not being postponed but cancelled. Following this, Smriti Mandhana's fans and supporters have been trolling Palaash following his public appearances.



Also Read: Raj Nidimoru Can't Take His Eyes Off Samantha In Unseen Wedding Photos



Some social media even alleged that the composer cheated on Smriti the night before their pheras at her hometown in Sangli. However, there is no evidence for these claims, and neither family has reacted to the speculations. It was being reported that the wedding of Palaash and Smriti is still on and the couple will wed on December 7, but her brother has refuted the claim.