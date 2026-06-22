Pankaj Tripathi's Elder Brother Rushed To Hospital In Patna After Sustaining Brutal Attack Over Alleged Land Dispute

Pankaj Tripathi's elder brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was brutally attacked by sticks and sharp weapons in Bihar on Sunday night. As per reports, the attack took place over an old land dispute and left Tiwari severely injured. The incident took place in Bihar's Belsand, which is Pankaj Tripathi's ancestral village.

Bystanders and eyewitnesses of the incident rushed an injured Tiwari to the Gopalganj Model Hospital late Sunday night. However, owing to the seriousness of his injuries, he was transported to Patna for better treatment. The police acted swiftly and formed teams to probe the incident and identify the accused. As per reports, an axe, allegedly used in the attack, was recovered in the investigation.