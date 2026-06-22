Pankaj Tripathi's Elder Brother Rushed To Hospital In Patna After Sustaining Brutal Attack Over Alleged Land Dispute
As per reports, Pankaj Tripathi's brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was attacked by sticks and sharp weapons in a life-threatening attack over an alleged land dispute in Bihar on Sunday.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Pankaj Tripathi's elder brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was brutally attacked by sticks and sharp weapons in Bihar on Sunday night. As per reports, the attack took place over an old land dispute and left Tiwari severely injured. The incident took place in Bihar's Belsand, which is Pankaj Tripathi's ancestral village.
Bystanders and eyewitnesses of the incident rushed an injured Tiwari to the Gopalganj Model Hospital late Sunday night. However, owing to the seriousness of his injuries, he was transported to Patna for better treatment. The police acted swiftly and formed teams to probe the incident and identify the accused. As per reports, an axe, allegedly used in the attack, was recovered in the investigation.
Shortly after launching the probe and forming a special investigation team, the police nabbed the accused. The arrested accused has been identified as Rajesh Sah, a neighbour of Tiwari. Further legal action is underway in the matter. Pankaj Tripathi is yet to make a public statement in the matter.
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