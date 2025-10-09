'Pawan Singh Used To Give Abortion Pills, Big Revelation By His Wife Jyoti Singh,' Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on Bhojpuri singer, actor and newly-reinstated BJP member Pawan Singh, after the Centre granted him Y-category security. The criticism came in response to serious allegations made by Singh's wife, Jyoti Singh, who claimed that the actor used to give her abortion pills.

In a post shared on X, Tejashwi Yadav wrote, “Pawan Singh used to give abortion pills, a big revelation by his wife Jyoti Singh...!! Such a person has been given Y category security by the BJP today. He will also be made to contest elections from Arrah...!!”

He further added, "Relying on people like these, the BJP will talk about women's empowerment...!!"

Meanwhile, Pawan Singh, on Wednesday, responded to the controversy surrounding him and his wife, Jyoti Singh. Speaking to reporters, he said, “Our case has been going on in the court for the last 3-4 years...Why did you (wife Jyoti Singh) show affection only today?... What kind of affection is this? We can only call it politics that you want to trouble me.”

Singh alleged that his wife is showing affection for him only now to trouble him, suggesting that her actions are politically motivated and accusing her of creating a political ruckus after he met with BJP leaders Amit Shah, Vinod Tawade, and JP Nadda ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

"On the direction of the BJP election in charge of the Bihar Assembly, Vinod Tawade, we will strengthen NDA for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar," said the Bhojpuri superstar.

Pawan Singh mentioned his involvement in the Bihar elections, stating that the NDA's top leadership had asked him to join the party with full force. However, no decision has been made regarding seat allocation, and he expects an announcement soon.

Pawan Singh was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party but was expelled in 2024 due to his anti-party activities. The BJP had expelled him for running as an independent candidate in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency, defying the party's official candidate from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Pawan Singh had announced his intention to contest the Karakat seat independently, a move that led to his expulsion.

The primary contest in Bihar is between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD. In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.

Meanwhile, the couple's divorce case has been ongoing in court for the past 3-4 years, with Pawan Singh asserting that the recent display of affection is a tactic to gain attention.

The controversy began when Jyoti Singh visited Pawan Singh's residence, broke down, and made serious allegations against him. Pawan Singh has since responded with a statement on social media, defending himself and questioning Jyoti's motives.