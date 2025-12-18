Bigg Boss 19 Tops TRP Ratings In Its Grand Finale Week, Beats Anupamaa, Laughter Chefs And Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Weekly TRP Ratings: Salman Khan hosted controversial reality Bigg Boss 19 show has come to a conclusion. This edition did significantly better in viewership and popularity than the previous seasons, with many taking interest in the participants this time around. Before wrapping up, Bigg Boss 19 managed to achieve the unthinkable. It dethroned Rupali Ganguly's much loved daily soap Anupamaa from the top slot at the TRP charts.

Gaurav Khanna won Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 hovered in the 10th, 11th and 12th spots on the TRP charts during its entire run, while Anupamaa has been on the number one position for months. In its grand finale week, however, Bigg Boss 19 gained significant viewership and this helped the show jump several spots and clinch number 1 position on the weekly TRP list. For the first time in several months, Anupamaa has lost its number 1 position on the TRP list, and that too to a reality show.

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role

In the past week, while Bigg Boss 19 stood at the number one position on the TV TRP list and Anupamaa slipped down to the number 2 spot, in the 3rd place came Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, followed by Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment and Tum Se Tum Tak at the number 4 and number 5 positions respectively.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment and Tum Se Tum Tak are shows in top 5 in the TRP list this week

Fan favourite comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took the 7th position. Counting reality shows, apart from BB19 in the number 1 position, Indian Idol 16 came in at 24th position, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 occupied the 35th spot and Ideabaaz clinched the 39th position.