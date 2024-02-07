Advertisement

Popular actress Penélope Cruz has voiced her concerns about social media and branded it a "cruel experiment" particularly for young people. Together with her husband, Javier Bardem, Cruz revealed enforcing a ban on their children Leo and Luna aged 12 and 10 from platforms like TikTok and talked about the ease with which youngsters can be manipulated online.

What did Penélope Cruz say about social media’s effect on children?

Cruz in a conversation with America's ELLE magazine addressed the potential impact on developing minds and said, "It's so easy to be manipulated, especially if you have a brain that is still forming. And who pays the price? Not us, not our generation, who, maybe at 25, learned how a BlackBerry worked. It's a cruel experiment on children, on teenagers."

Penelope Cruz | Image: IMDb

Cruz highlighted their commitment to safeguarding their children's privacy with the couple opting to keep their kids phone-free. The actress revealed, "It's for them to decide if they are going to have a job that is more exposed to the public or not. They can talk about that when they're ready."

Penélope Cruz heaps of praise for her husband

Acknowledging her husband's talent, Cruz shared admiration for Javier Bardem and described him as an "incredible" husband with diverse skills that included singing, dancing and remarkable impressions. She shared, "He sings and he's a great dancer. And he does this amazing impression of Mick Jagger. He'll imitate Al Pacino and De Niro talking to each other. It's incredible."

Penelope Cruz with husband | Image: IMDb

Cruz who always knew she wanted children talked about the significance of waiting until she felt ready and said, "I was sure it would be the most important thing I would do in my life."

On the work front, Penélope Cruz is a proud winner of several laurels including an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award and four Golden Globe Awards.