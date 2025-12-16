Jailer 2: Tamannaah Bhatia Out, This Actress To Feature In Song Sequence With Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is currently filming and is one of the eagerly awaited films of 2026. While the team is yet to confirm this development, it is reported that the action comedy film is eyeing August 14 release, the same date when the first installment Jailer hit the big screens in 2023. The cast of the sequel is bigger than before, with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan reportedly being roped in for special roles.

Now, a new report has revealed that the team is shooting in Chennai for a special song sequence. Fans will recall that Tamannaah Bhatia not only featured in the viral track Kaavaalaa in Jailer but also did an extended cameo, with some comedy scenes featuring her with actor Sunil aka Blast Mohan.

In Jailer 2, however, the song sequence will feature Nora Fatehi and not Tamannaah. As per reports, the current shooting schedule will last 8 days. It is expected that Nora will not just feature in Jailer 2 song but could also have some scenes in the movie with Rajinikanth, essentially making it a Tamannaah-like cameo in the sequel with a fresh face. Since Anirudh Ravichander is composing for Jailer 2, he is expected to belt out a bigger hit this time around.

Jailer 2 team is said to have roped in Nora Fatehi for a special song in the upcoming movie

Filming for Jailer 2 is happening across various locations in Chennai and Kerala. Shivarajkumar and Mohanlal are expected to reprise their respective roles in the sequel. Although this rumour awaits confirmation from the makers. Since the first installment grossed over ₹600 crore at the worldwide box office expectations are similar or more for Jailer 2.

