Advertisement

Peter Crombie, who portrayed “Crazy" Joe Davola in Seinfeld season four, dies at the age of 71. Nadine Kijner, the actor's ex-wife, announced Crombie's passing on social media on Wednesday morning (January 10). According to The Hollywood Reporter, she disclosed that he had a brief illness but withheld any other information.

Peter Crombie’s wife issues statement

Kijner took to her Instagram handle and shared photos from their wedding day. In the caption, she wrote, “It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning. Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the Unboundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver. So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul.”

Peter Crombie’s career trajectory

Crombie made a recurring appearance as "Crazy" Joe Davola in season four of Seinfeld in 1992, where his character frightens and threatens Jerry Seinfeld throughout five episodes. He made appearances in several episodes, including The Pilot, The Opera, The Watch, and The Pitch.

Advertisement

Davola was Seinfeld's rival on the show, and he once dated Julia Louis-Dreyfus's character Elaine, who was Jerry's close friend. Seinfeld ran for nine seasons, from 1989 to 1998, and 180 episodes in total during that time.

Peter Crombie in Seinfeld | Image: IMDb

Jason Alexander, who played George, and Michael Richards, who played Cosmo Kramer, Jerry's neighbor, were among the other cast members of the show. He also played Frankenstein's Creature in the 1997 mini-series House of Frankenstein.

He also appeared on different shows such as Perfect Strangers, American Playhouse, As the World Turns, H.E.L.P., Law & Order, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, L.A. Law, L.A. Firefighters, Picket Fences, NYPD Blue and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Advertisement

(with inputs from ANI)