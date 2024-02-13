English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 00:36 IST

PM Modi Scolded Me: Mithun Chakraborty After Getting Discharged From Hospital

Mithun Chakraborty was discharged earlier in the day and later updated the media about his health. He also revealed PM Modi scolding him.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mithun Chakraborty, PM Modi
Mithun Chakraborty, PM Modi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Latest Update: Renowned actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was discharged from a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday afternoon. He was admitted on Saturday morning with symptoms of an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident, commonly known as a blockage or plugging of an artery to the brain by a thrombus or blood clot.

What did Mithun say after his discharge?

Addressing the media post-discharge, Chakraborty attributed his health scare to overeating and addressed the importance of controlling one's diet, particularly for diabetic individuals. He told IANS, “I eat like a demon. So I was punished. My advice for everyone is control your diet. Those who are diabetic should not have the misconception that consuming sweets will not make any difference. Control your diet.”

Despite his health setback, Chakraborty affirmed his commitment to BJP's electoral campaign in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and expressed his readiness to oversee the party's activities in the state and even extend support to campaigns in other regions if required.

Advertisement

Why did PM Modi scold Mithun Chakraborty?

The 73-year-old disclosed receiving a call from Prime Minister Modi, who expressed concern about his health and advised him to take better care of himself. Chakraborty said that he “got a scolding for not taking care of his health”.

Advertisement

Chakraborty's political journey has been as diverse as his film career. Initially drawn to the Naxal movement during his college days in Kolkata, he later aligned with the CPI-M leadership, notably the late Subhash Chakraborty. However, influenced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he became a Rajya Sabha member of the Trinamool Congress before eventually joining the BJP in 2021 amid a mega rally in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh also visited Chakraborty during his hospitalisation. Chakraborty's illustrious career spans over 350 films across various languages, earning him several accolades including the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

15 minutes ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

29 minutes ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

31 minutes ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

33 minutes ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

37 minutes ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

41 minutes ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

an hour ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

4 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

7 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

7 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

7 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

7 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

7 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

7 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Neena Gupta's Chic Look Book Defies Age Norms

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  2. India-UAE Ties Have Grown Strongly Under PM Modi: Ambassador Sudhir

    Videos19 minutes ago

  3. New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Streaming: How to watch NZ-SA 2nd Test?

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  4. Delhi: 2 Men Went Inside Manhole in Search of Gold, Died of Toxic Gas

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. Farmers Protest 2.0: Will 2020 Re-Run Besiege Capital? Delhi on Alert

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement