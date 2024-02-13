Advertisement

Latest Update: Renowned actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was discharged from a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday afternoon. He was admitted on Saturday morning with symptoms of an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident, commonly known as a blockage or plugging of an artery to the brain by a thrombus or blood clot.

What did Mithun say after his discharge?

Addressing the media post-discharge, Chakraborty attributed his health scare to overeating and addressed the importance of controlling one's diet, particularly for diabetic individuals. He told IANS, “I eat like a demon. So I was punished. My advice for everyone is control your diet. Those who are diabetic should not have the misconception that consuming sweets will not make any difference. Control your diet.”

Despite his health setback, Chakraborty affirmed his commitment to BJP's electoral campaign in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and expressed his readiness to oversee the party's activities in the state and even extend support to campaigns in other regions if required.

Why did PM Modi scold Mithun Chakraborty?

The 73-year-old disclosed receiving a call from Prime Minister Modi, who expressed concern about his health and advised him to take better care of himself. Chakraborty said that he “got a scolding for not taking care of his health”.

Chakraborty's political journey has been as diverse as his film career. Initially drawn to the Naxal movement during his college days in Kolkata, he later aligned with the CPI-M leadership, notably the late Subhash Chakraborty. However, influenced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he became a Rajya Sabha member of the Trinamool Congress before eventually joining the BJP in 2021 amid a mega rally in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh also visited Chakraborty during his hospitalisation. Chakraborty's illustrious career spans over 350 films across various languages, earning him several accolades including the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.