Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan Starrer Mints ₹180 Crore Despite Decline In Biz
So far, Peddi has minted ₹179.35 crore in India. The Telugu version has contributed ₹161.55 crore to the movie's domestic biz, while the Hindi version has added another ₹15 crore.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama Peddi is performing well at the box office despite the initial controversy over the alleged sexualisation of the lead actress' character Achiyamma. The movie has already grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest grossing Indian films of the year in its first week. Even after the collections dipped during the weekdays, Peddi has earned around ₹180 crore domestically.
Peddi hits double digits at the box office on Tuesday
On its first Monday, Peddi collected ₹12.05 crore in all Indian languages. The numbers declined to nearly ₹10 crore on day 6 (Tuesday). But it did manage to hit double digits still. In 6 days so far, Peddi has minted ₹179.35 crore in India. The Telugu version has contributed ₹161.55 crore to Peddi's domestic biz, while the Hindi version has added another ₹15 crore. Collections in other languages remain muted.
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Peddi collection signals a strong comeback for the RRR star following the disappointment of his previous release Game Changer. Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager who turns to wrestling to win recognition and dignity for his community. Ram Charan plays the titular role, with Shiva Rajkumar as his mentor Gournaidu, Janhvi as the female lead, and Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in supporting roles. The film features music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ratnavelu. The movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame.
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