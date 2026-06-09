Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan Starrer Mints ₹180 Crore Despite Decline In Biz

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama Peddi is performing well at the box office despite the initial controversy over the alleged sexualisation of the lead actress' character Achiyamma. The movie has already grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest grossing Indian films of the year in its first week. Even after the collections dipped during the weekdays, Peddi has earned around ₹180 crore domestically.

Peddi hits double digits at the box office on Tuesday

On its first Monday, Peddi collected ₹12.05 crore in all Indian languages. The numbers declined to nearly ₹10 crore on day 6 (Tuesday). But it did manage to hit double digits still. In 6 days so far, Peddi has minted ₹179.35 crore in India. The Telugu version has contributed ₹161.55 crore to Peddi's domestic biz, while the Hindi version has added another ₹15 crore. Collections in other languages remain muted.

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Ram Charan plays Peddi pehelwan in Buchi Babu Sana's directorial | Image: X