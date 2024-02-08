Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Poet Munawwar Rana Dies Due To Throat Cancer At 71, Confirms Daughter

Munawwar Rana was suffering from throat cancer for a long time. The poet's daughter Sumaiya Rana confirmed the news to PTI.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Munawwar Rana
Munawwar Rana file photo | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Renowned poet Munawwar Rana died on Sunday. The poet breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. He was 71 at the time of his passing.

Munawwar Rana's daughter confirms the news of his demise

Munawwar Rana was suffering from throat cancer for a long time. The poet's daughter Sumaiya Rana confirmed the news to PTI and shared that her father died at the hospital late on Sunday night and will be laid to rest on Monday. Rana's son Tabrez Rana said that he was hospitalised for 14 to 15 days due to illness. He also shared that the poet was first admitted to Medanta in Lucknow and then to SGPGI where he breathed his last around 11 pm. 

(File photo of Munawwar Rana | Image: PTI)

"He was hospitalised for 14 to 15 days due to illness. He was first admitted to Medanta in Lucknow and then to SGPGI where he breathed his last around 11 pm today," Rana's son His son Tabrez Rana told PTI.

What do we know about Munawwar Rana?

Born in 1952 in Rae Bareli, Munawwar Rana was awarded the Gyanpeeth Award in 2014. His use of simple words in the poems made his works popular among the common people. Rana's poem Maa, which is considered one of his most famous works, has a special place in the world of Urdu literature. Sharing a couplet from Rana's poem, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, condoled the poet's demise. 

"The demise of the country's renowned poet Munawwar Rana ji is extremely heart-wrenching. Wishing peace to the departed soul. Heartfelt tribute," Yadav wrote.

(Inputs from PTI)

Published January 15th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

