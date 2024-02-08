Advertisement

Actor Mayyank Taandon wed Mayuri Soni recently and the newly married couple hosted a reception in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Mayyank, essayed the role of a villain in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, was joined by his cast member Vivek Oberoi and director along with others as he celebrated his union with his better half. Others in attendance were Tiger Shroff, Pooja Hegde, Arjun Kapoor and hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The celebs posed for photos before entering the venue.

Pooja Hegde charms in ethnic wear

Pooja Hegde opted for a heavy work peacock green lehenga for the night. She opted for glam makeup and soft curls for her hairdo. Arjun looked dapper in a all-black look, opting for a black shirt and suit. Tiger also opted for a similar black look. Rohit looked handsome in a casuals and Vivek opted for a jacket, T-shirt and denim look. Others in attendance were YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and Aalim Hakim and his wife.

Who is Mayyank Taandon?

Mayyank is an Indian actor best known for his performance as the older son in the hit 2000s sitcom Karishma Ka Karishma. Since getting his big break as a child star, he has transitioned into more diverse acting roles, appearing in shows like Khushiyaan, Hubahu and Kittie Party.

Mayyank also played minor roles in popular series like Shhh…Koi Hai and Hero: Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai in the following years. MOst recently, he played a small but substantial part in Indian Police Force.

