Poonam Pandey shocked everyone with the news of her passing on February 2. The influencer and actress have now clarified that the news was fake and she did it to spread awareness for cervical cancer and the HPV vaccine. However, her stunt did not sit well with social media users and her peers in the industry. Celebrities like Rahul Vaidya and Kushal Tandon have taken to their social media handles to slam her for the morbid publicity stunt.

Rahul Vaidya says ‘Welcome to Kalyug’ after Poonam Pandey fakes death

Rahul Vaidya was one of the people who took to their social media accounts to share disbelief when the news of Poonam Pandey’s death. On February 2, the actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “Am I the only one who thinks Poonam Pandey is not dead.. ??!!”

And I was right!! Now that poonam is alive I can surely say RIP PR/ campaign awareness. New lows of creating a sensational/viral campaign .. welcome to KALYUG https://t.co/2aTyZyYy6E — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) February 3, 2024

However, when Poonam clarified that the news was a hoax, Rahul slammed the actress for stooping low for publicity. He wrote, “And I was right!! Now that Poonam is alive I can surely say RIP PR/ campaign awareness. New lows of creating a sensational/viral campaign .. welcome to KALYUG.”

Kushal Tandon calls Poonam Pandey’s stunt ‘lame’

Kushal Tandon also called out Poonam Pandey was sharing fake news. He took to his Instagram stories to demand the arrest of the actress and her team for playing with sensitive information. His Instagram story read, “How stupid and how lame it is to fake your death. It’s sad and alarming, I think it will be right to put the person and their entire PR team behind bars to set an example for the future, for no-nonsense, fake news.”

Aly Gony calls Poonam Pandey for doing ‘cheap publicity stunt’

Aly Gony also took to his social media account to slam the actress. He wrote in his Instagram stories, “Cheap publicity stunt it was nothing else…u guys think its funny? U and ur PR team should be boycotted I swear…bloody losers and to all the media portals we people here trust u that’s y we believed it…shame on u all.”

After the fake news of her death made headlines, controversial actress Poonam Pandey came out and said that she faked her demise as she wanted to ignite a conversation around cervical cancer. On Friday, news about Poonam succumbing to cancer at 32 made the rounds after a statement was put on her Instagram.