After the fake news of her death made headlines, controversial actress Poonam Pandey has come out and said that she faked her demise as she wanted to ignite a conversation around cervical cancer. During a live session, Poonam shared that she is aware about the backlash she has been getting on social media, adding that her goal of spreading awareness about cervical cancer has been accomplished.

Poonam apologises for faking death

In her live session, Poonam said that she did not make any money out of this publicity stunt, adding further that she has been receiving constant messages from her colleagues inquiring about her whereabouts. She apologised in the video and said that she has been successful in her aim of spreading awareness about cervical cancer among Indians where over 20 percent of women are suffering from the illness.

“I did not earn money out of it. People here don't even know what cervical cancer is. My mom had cancer. She was going through it. I am glad since yesterday. All I am seeing is talk about cervical cancer. My message has gone right. I am getting a lot of gaalis. My friends are doing the same. I feel terrible. A lot of my friends messaged me saying how can this be a joke? But my message has gone right. My work is done. It was for a cause,” Poonam said.

She added, “It is a terrible feeling . I am shivering. I don't know how to make them normal. I don't know if they will talk to me or not but it was for a good cause. I did not make money out of this. People in India don't know about cervical cancer. 40 percent around the globe have died from it. In India, 23 percent have died of cervical cancer. Its vaccine is available in India. Women are busy taking care of their families. It want to share that please take care of your health.”