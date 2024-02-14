Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

Poonam Pandey, Ex Husband Sam Bombay Face ₹100 Crore Defamation Lawsuit Over Fake Death Stunt

Poonam Pandey and her former husband Sam Bombay have landed in another trouble after the actress staged her own death in the name of public awareness.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay
Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Poonam Pandey had earlier pulled off a fake death stunt under the guise of cervical cancer awareness in the country. However, the adult star faced backlash for staging her own death for publicity. While the internet was left divided, Poonam Pandey came forward and issued an apology for her actions. She claimed that she wanted to spread awareness about cervical cancer as not many knew about it. Days after the incident, Poonam Pandey and her ex husband Sam Bombay found themselves in another trouble.

Poonam Pandey, ex husband slapped with a lawsuit

Poonam Pandey and her former husband Sam Bombay have landed in another trouble after the actress staged her own death for fame. Both Poonam and Sam Bombay are facing a ₹100 crore defamation lawsuit for orchestrating such a publicity stunt and hurting the sentiments of millions of people. The lawsuit has reportedly been filed by Faizan Ansari, a resident of Mumbai. The case has been filed with the Kanpur Police Commissioner.

 

In the FIR, Ansari has accused Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay of pulling a false conspiracy of death and using such a serious illness as a means to gain fame. He asserted that both Poonam and Sam have betrayed the trust of commoners and tarnished the reputation of entertainment industry.

"Poonam Pandey and her husband Sameer Bombay have fabricated a false conspiracy of death. Along with this, they have made a big joke of diseases like cancer. Poonam Pandey orchestrated all this drama for her publicity and has played with the trust of millions of Indians as well as the entire Bollywood industry," the FIR reads.

The FIR also demanded immediate action against Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay, urging the Kanpur Police Commissioner to issue arrest warrants and ensure their appearance in Kanpur Court to face defamation charges. Previously, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) slammed Poonam. The organisation issued a statement calling for a FIR against her. Celebrities, doctors, and politicians all chastised Poonam Pandey for spreading false information about her death. On February 2, Poonam's manager claimed that the actress died of cervical cancer.

Poonam Pandey not considered govt's cervical cancer awareness campaign ambassador

Poonam Pandey is not being considered as the brand ambassador of the government's national campaign to spread awareness on cervical cancer, Union health ministry officials said on Wednesday.

The clarification came after sources said Pandey is likely to be the face of the campaign and she and her team are in talks with ministry officials.

Earlier this month, news of Pandey's "death" from the disease dominated the headlines and led to intense debate on social media. It later turned out that the news was fake and was a stunt pulled off by the actor and her team to spread "critical awareness" about cervical cancer.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published February 14th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

