Advertisement

Poonam Pandey’s death news circulated online after a post on her Instagram declared the actress had passed away due to cervical cancer. A day later, the internet sensation took to her Instagram account to share a video claiming she is alive and well. She further stated that she only circulated the news to raise awareness for cervical cancer and the HPV vaccine. However, her stunt did not sit well with social media users.

Social media users slam Poonam Pandey

As soon as Poonam Pandey shared the video, her comment section was filled with agitated netizens who were upset with the hoax. A comment on the video read, “Worst PR Stunt, you could have done a better way, than highlighting such a sensitive topic for so many cancer patients. Highly not appreciate.” Another comment read, “Wahh !! How can you come up with this stupid idea.”

Another user called out the actress for doing the stunt to gain attention. The comment read, “It was worst PR stunt to gain attention ....and cervical cancer is rare in India stop telling lie.” A user also called her out to stepping out of line. The comment read, “There are some lines which one should not cross but with this stunt you just did that, no one took you seriously before now your whole existence will be a joke!! There are better ways to get recognition or publicity but this was just sad. You need to surround yourself with better brains.” However, one user came to her defence and wrote, “Many won’t agree but post her news many are going for vaccine !”

Advertisement

What did Poonam Pandey say about her fake death news?

After the fake news of her death made headlines, controversial actress Poonam Pandey has come out and said that she faked her demise as she wanted to ignite a conversation around cervical cancer. Poonam took to Instagram, where she shared a video and spoke about why this was needed.

Advertisement

“Hi everyone it's Poonam. I am sorry to those whom I have hurt. My intention is to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about cervical cancer.” “Yes, I faked my demise.” She added: “Extreme I know. But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer. This disease silently takes your life and this disease needs the spotlight urgently. I am proud of what my death news has been able to achieve.” Poonam shared another video and captioned it: “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women due to lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable.” “The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take.” “Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer.” On Friday, news about Poonam succumbing to cancer at 32 made the rounds after a statment was put on her Instagram.