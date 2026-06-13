Pranit More Issues Second Apology Over ₹370 Biryani Controversy, Says 'Ye Hate Main Deserve Karta Hun'; Comedian Vows To Be 'Better Insaan'

₹370 Biryani Controversy: Comedian Pranit More, who is receiving heavy criticism, has issued a second public apology admitting his mistake. On Saturday morning, he shared a video acknowledging that he got carried away as the audience was laughing, and it was a "lapse" in his judgment. He calls it a "big mistake" on his part. This video has come after an FIR was filed by Maharashtra cyber police over controversial videos from his recent Gurugram comedy show.

Pranit More apologises

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he apologised for his "big mistake". He can be heard speaking in Hindi, which we loosely translated to English, "This is something I wanted to say for a long time, but my Instagram was suspended. Many of you might have seen my crowd work video, for which I have been receiving a lot of hate. I feel I deserve this hate. Because while I was doing crowd work with that guy, he said many derogatory things, but everyone was laughing. I got carried away, and it was a lapse in judgment. I feel this was a big mistake on my part. I could have stopped him there or taken a stand, but I didn't. I gave him a platform, which caused things to escalate. To anyone who was hurt because of this, I want to apologise."

He further shared an update on his legal proceedings and said, "Whatever legal proceedings are happening against me, I am cooperating with the authorities."

Towards the end, he requested a second chance and vowed to be a better person. "I only request all of you to please give me a chance. I will become a better person. This was a learning experience for me. I am working on myself, I will work on my content, and you will be able to see this in my work in the future," he concluded.

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Pranit is receiving flak for encouraging an attendee to make unsavoury remarks against women disguised as humour. Himanshu Jangra, one of the attendees at the comedian's live crowdwork show, said he went on a date with a woman older than her and paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani that they shared. Jangra said that after dinner, his date asked him to drop her home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga," he continued, eliciting laughter from the audience. Pranit also added to the joke, saying, "Peak Gurugram content."