Parasakthi On OTT: When And Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan-Ravi Mohan's Political Drama?

Parasakthi On OTT: After overcoming censorship hurdles and a controversy surrounding its planned box office clash with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan on Pongal, Sivakarthikeyan's politically charged drama Parasakthi released on January 10. The movie is directed by Sudha Kongara of Soorarai Pottru fame. The initial box office run of the film has been a bit underwhelming and this is despite Parasakthi managing to get a solo release.

Many are curious about the movie's OTT release date.

When and where to watch Parasakthi on OTT?

As per the reports, popular streaming platform Zee5 has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of Parasakthi. Interestingly, the OTT platform paid over a whopping ₹52 crore for the digital rights of the Sudha Kongara directorial, as per reports. As is the norm with South movies, Parasakthi will debut on digital platform only after 4 weeks from its theatrical debut date. This means that Parasakthi's OTT premiere will happen sometime in the second week of February.

Parasakthi will stream online in February | Image: X

Those who want to watch the movie during the Pongal festivities should check it out on the big screens now. The film has released in Tamil and Telugu and is currently running in theatres worldwide.

What is the story of Parasakthi?