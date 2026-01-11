Is This When Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi Will Release In 2027?

After Baahubali and RRR, SS Rajamouli has crafted a globetrotting narrative for Mahesh Babu in Varanasi. The big budget film's teaser was revealed last year and its time travel, adventure and mythological themes have hinted at the massive scale of the project. Meanwhile, in the first look reveal, the team also confirmed that the much awaited film will arrive in cinema halls in 2027 and not this year.

Many had expected Varanasi to release in 2026 since the team shot throughout 2025 in various parts of India and in international locations in Kenya. Since there are no rumours yet of Varanasi being a two-part film, expectations that it will arrive sooner than later had increased. However, there is still over a year left for the much awaited film's theatrical debut.

Mahesh Babu features as Rudhra in Varanasi | Image: X

As per a new report, the team is planning to lock Ram Navami as the release date of Varanasi. Since the festival will be celebrated on April 15 next year, there are chances that the release slot will be booked for Varanasi. This planned date of release is of significance to the movie as Rajamouli is planning an avatar of Lord Ram in it. In RRR too, Ram Charan was seen in an avatar of Lord Ram in one of the viral sequences in the period film. In Varanasi, Mahesh Babu is likely to don the avatar. In fact, a sequence in the first footage of the film also shows a silhouette of a Lord Ram like warrior fighting a huge demon.

Advertisement

Since Varanasi will reportedly feature an avatar of Lord Ram, the Ram Navami release becomes strategic and well-timed. As per Bollywood Hungama, sources in the know revealed that Rajamouli and team are also exploring the possibility of shooting portions of the film in and around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, these plans remain subject to the necessary permissions and adherence to official protocol.