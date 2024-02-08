Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Pregnant Amala Paul, Jagat Desai Celebrate First Pongal Together After Marriage | Watch

Actress Amala Paul took to Instagram and shared a video of her Pongal celebration with her husband Jagat Desai. The couple is expecting their first child.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai who got married in November 2023 recently celebrated their first Pongal together. Amala shared a glimpse of their celebration on her social media where the couple marked the harvest festival by offering prayers at a temple.

Amala Paul's maternity shoot | Image: Instagram/amalapaul

How did Newly-weds Amala and Jagat celebrate Pongal?

Amala looked radiant in an ivory and pink silk saree adorned with stone-studded jewellery whereas her husband chose a yellow kurta and dhoti for the auspicious occasion. The couple who appeared to be deeply in love also conveyed warm wishes to their fans.

Paul captioned her post, Pongal, the month of Margazhi holds great significance marking the transition to brighter days, symbolising not just agricultural abundance but also spiritual renewal and the awakening of positive energies for a more prosperous life. May this Pongal bring joy, harmony, and spiritual growth to your life. இனிய பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்! సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు! मकर संक्रांति की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं!”

Amala Paul recently announced her pregnancy

Taking to her official Instagram account, Amala shared a glimpse of her growing baby bump and expressed her enthusiasm for the forthcoming journey into motherhood. In the shared photoshoot, Amala wore a red two-piece beachwear and looked glamorous in a coastline backdrop. The photos, presented in a short reel with Sia’s "Unstoppable," capture the actress’s joy as she dips her folded legs into the water.

In her caption, she quoted Charles Darwin’s popular quote that read, “Don’t be fearful of change. It is not the strongest of the species that survives, not the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is the most adaptable to change.”

Amala and Jagat exchanged wedding vows on November 5, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held in Kochi, Kerala. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this month, in January 2024. On the professional front, Amala will be next seen in Blessy’s Aadujeevitham alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, scheduled for release in April.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

