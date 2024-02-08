English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Mourn The Demise of Singer Prabha Atre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu took to their social media accounts to share a note on the demise of classical singer Prabha Atre.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prime Mister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu
Prime Mister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu | Image:Prime Minister Narendra Modi/X, ANI
Classical singer Prabha Atre breathed her last at the age of 92. The classical singer was a recipient of Padmashri (1990), Padma Bhushan (2002) as well as Padma Vibhushan (2022). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Mumru took to their social media account to mourn the loss of the veteran vocalist.

Prime Minister ‘pained’ by the demise of Prabha Atre

On January 13, the day of Prabha Atre’s passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to mourn her loss. He shared a couple of pictures with the veteran vocalist and penned a long note on her lasting legacy. He expressed his condolence on Atre’s demise. 

Prime Minister’s note read, “Dr. Prabha Atre Ji was a luminary of Indian classical music, whose work was admired not just in India but across the globe. Her life was a symphony of excellence and dedication. Her efforts have greatly enriched our cultural fabric. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

President Droupadi Murmu says Prabha Atre gave ‘new dimension’ to the Kirana Gharana 

Apart from the Prime Minister, President Droupadi Murmu also mourned the loss of Prabha Atre. She took to her X (officially Twitter) account to note that the veteran singer was a recipient of three Padma awards and a ‘multi-faceted personality’. Her note read, “Grieved by the unfortunate demise of the great Hindustani classical vocalist Dr Prabha Atre ji who was honoured with all the three Padma awards besides numerous other recognitions. Dr. Atre was a multi-faceted personality who excelled as a scholar, composer, performer and author. She gave a new dimension to Kirana Gharana and played a significant role in taking Indian classical music to the world.” 

 

The vocalist took her last breath at a private hospital in Pune following a brief illness, the family sources told PTI. Prabha and had complained of some breathing issues, but succumbed when she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being rushed to a private hospital this morning.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

 

 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

