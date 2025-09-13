'Prince Charming' Jungkook Brings 'Main Character Energy' For Calvin Klein Show At New York Fashion Week, BTS ARMY Reacts | Watch

BTS member Jungkook stole the show at the Calvin Klein showcase at New York Fashion Week. The singer turned heads as he made his first public appearance after his discharge from mandatory military service. Soon after his attendance, his photos and videos began circulating on social media.

Social media users react to Jungkook's first post-military appearance

At the New York Fashion Week, Jungkook turned heads in a beige coloured oversized suit. The pop sensation from the boy band looked dapper with his multiple ear and lip piercings. The fashion icon teamed a grey undershirt with a matching waistcoat and bottom and layered the look with a matching overcoat.

He bowed his head and greeted fans as soon as he stepped out of his car in New York. Fans and followers of Jungkook at the event went into a frenzy upon his spotting. Not just onlookers, photos and videos of the star grabbed the limelight on social media. #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN became the top trend on X (formerly Twitter) for hours. Since this was the first time he attended a global event since his discharge from military service in June, fans of BTS (popularly known as ARMY) widely circulated and reshared his photos and videos. From his chin pin to chest tattoo, everything became a talking point on social media.

Jungkook's boyish charisma floored his fans online. His followers dubbed him ‘Prince Charming’ for his aura. Some even called him the ‘main character', claiming that he became bigger than the entire Spring Summer collection showcased by the brand at the event. His followers shared his photos and videos with the words ‘king’, ‘effortlessly handsome’, ‘dazzling’ and others.



