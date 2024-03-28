×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

Prithviraj Reveals Why He Didn't Seek Salaar Co-star Prabhas' Help Before The Goat Life Release

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently revealed the real reason why he didn't approach his close friend and co-star Prabhas to promote Aadujeevitham in Telugu states.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas and Prithviraj
Prabhas and Prithviraj | Image:X
Telugu superstar Prabhas has extended his support and best wishes to his colleague Prithviraj's latest film, Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), in a heartfelt social media post. Recognizing Prithviraj's dedication and hard work in bringing the movie to life, Prabhas addressed the importance of perseverance and success in the film industry.

What did Prabhas say about Aadujeevitham?

Expressing his admiration for Prithviraj's commitment, Prabhas wrote, “Keep on shining, @therealprithvi! I've seen your dedication firsthand, and I know how hard you have worked on this film. Here's to many more well-deserved victories ahead!”

 

 

In another Instagram story, Prabhas wrote, “My brother @therealprithvi, what have you done!!! I can't believe it's the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best, brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife with lots of love. Blockbuster is loading.”

Why did Prithviraj not ask Prabhas to promote his movie?

While Prabhas' endorsement adds significant value to Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj made headlines earlier by explaining his decision not to involve Prabhas in the movie's promotional activities in the Telugu states. Despite acknowledging that Prabhas' presence would have undoubtedly boosted the film's popularity, Prithviraj spoke of his desire not to exploit their friendship for personal gain.

"I believe that you should never ask anything from a person who wouldn't say no to you. Prabhas will not say no to me. So I will never ask him," Prithviraj said.

 

 

The bond between Prabhas and Prithviraj blossomed during the filming of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, further solidifying their bond as colleagues and friends. Fans can anticipate their collaboration once again in the sequel, Salaar 2 which is set to commence production later this year.

In addition to Prabhas' support, Aadujeevitham has garnered praise from Bollywood's Akshay Kumar, who commended Prithviraj's dedication to the project which spanned an impressive 16 years. Furthermore, Tamil cinema icons Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam also lauded the film's director Blessy and Prithviraj's performance after attending a special premiere in Chennai.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

