Priyamani Helps The Family Man 3 Co-Star Ashlesha Thakur AKA Dhriti Avert Wardrobe Malfunction After She Suffers Nasty Fall

The Family Man season 3 trailer launch event in Mumbai on November 7 turned out to be a nightmare of sorts for young actress Ashlesha Thakur, who plays the role of Dhriti in the spy thriller series. First, Ashlesha had a nasty fall as she tried to descend down a flight of stairs. The reason, it appeared, could be her high heels. As she recovered from it with Priyamani and her staff's help, she was seen trying to adjust her dress to avoid wardrobe malfunction. During this episode, it was heartwarming for many to witness how Priyamani didn't leave Ashlesha's side and stood by her as she regained her composure. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, the new season of The Family Man introduces Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur to the ensemble cast that also includes returning favourites Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Gul Panag. The entire cast and crew assembled at the trailer launch event on Friday ahead of the show premiere on Prime Video on November 21.

The cast of The Family Man season 3 at the trailer launch event in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

In the latest season, Srikant Tiwari ( ManojBajpayee) finds himself on the run — not just from new adversaries Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Meera (Nimrat Kaur) but also from TASC, his own intelligence unit.

Creators, directors, and writers Raj & DK said, “Season 3 of The Family Man turns Srikant’s covert professional and fragile personal life upside down, as he is forced to go on the run with his family while facing an even more alarming threat in Rukma and Meera. Both Jaideep and Nimrat are the perfect choice, as actors and personalities to embody these dynamic and menacing foes, testing not only Srikant’s grit and resolve but also his commitment to his family and his nation. Taking the story several notches higher the new season will grip audiences with its edge-of-the-seat tension and nail-biting moments as they witness their favorite spy navigating uncharted territories and peril.”