Samantha Ruth Prabhu's First With Raj Nidimoru: The Family Man Actress Posts PDA Pic With Beau

After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has moved on with her The Family Man season 2 director Raj Nidimoru. While Sam and Raj have been making public appearances often in the past few months, the Telugu actress dropped her first PDA moment with her beau on Instagram as they attended an event together.

In the photo, Sam and Raj shared a romantic and warm hug. Sam cozied up to her partner while he took her in his embrace. The couple posed all smiles for the cameras. While Sam and Raj have been spotted on gym outings and at pickleball games in Mumbai several times, this is probably the first instance of them openly indulging in PDA. They even twinned in lack at the event and looked lost in love.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Raj Nidimoru at an event | Image: Instagram

The caption to Sam's post read, "Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins. I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning (sic)."

Advertisement

Another picture of the celebrity couple saw them flanked by others at the event.

Advertisement

Raj directed Samantha in The Family Man season 2 | Image: Instagram

On the work front, Samantha and Gulshan Devaiah have kickstarted the shoot of their film Maa Inti Bangaram. Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film marks yet another exciting collaboration between Samantha and director Nandini Reddy, following their much loved blockbuster Oh! Baby (2019).