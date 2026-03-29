'Priyanka Chopra Ko Uski Aukat Dikhao...': Actress Reacts To Trolling Of Her Viral Video With Hollywood Celebs

Priyanka Chopra saw the release of her action movie The Bluff on Prime Video recently. It topped streaming charts across the globe and the actress also raved about it on social media, garnering applause from fans. She was also seen as a presenter at the Oscars 2026, however, her appearance alongside Javier Bardem drew significant attention especially post her co-presenter's 'Free Palastine and No War' statement.

In the midst of this, Priyanka attended an event with international celebs and Hollywood actors like Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Liu Yifei and Jake Gyllenhaal. She was a guest at Bvlgari’s Eclettica High Jewellery event in Milan. The actress slipped into a black-toned outfit and looked gorgeous. In the clips and BTS of the red carpet, she was seen interacting with the fellow celebs. While to some it appeared as if they were eliciting candid moments for the camera, others trolled Priyanka for "trying to fill in" among Hollywood's elite.

"She's trying to be relevant in Hollywood (sic)," read a nasty comment on one of the videos from Milan's high profile celeb gathering. "Priyanka is being ignored and she doesn't get it," said another. "Priyanka embarassing chopra is getting the treatment she deserves by Hollywood artists. Dua lipa literally ignored and pushed her away like a random influencer (sic)," wrote one.

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A content creator jumped on to the online chatter and made a reel discussing how Priyanka was making India proud internationally, while her own countrymen were pulling her down and humiliating her online.

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"If an Indian goes abroad and becomes successful, what should we do – support them? No, instead remind them of their ‘place,’ that they’re just an Indian… How can she go there and stand alongside Hollywood stars? These Indian paparazzi pages first use Priyanka Chopra’s photos and videos for free to rack up views, and then push comments suggesting that she is irrelevant in that crowd," the video creator shared.