Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Offer Prayers With Family in LA as Daughter Malti Marie Turns 2

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated the birthday of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actors, who reside in LA, USA, celebrated the birthday of their daughter with family and close friends. The Fashion actress took to her social media account to share glimpses from the beach-side bash.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas seek divine blessings as Malti turns 2

On January 17, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures with her daughter Malti Marie, on the occasion of her birthday. The actress shared the photos and called her daughter a ‘miracle’. Among the pictures was one wherein she can be seen lost in the eyes of her husband.

What caught the eye of the social media users in the carousel of photos shared by Priyanka were photos wherein she could be seen at a temple with her family. The actress was accompanied by her husband Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra who got the birthday girl along to pray on her birthday. Priyanka also shared glimpses of Malti’s beach-side Elmo-themed party.

Nick Jonas gives a sneak-peak at Malti’s Elmo-themed birthday party

Previously, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures from his daughter’s birthday party. He shared a string of photos from Malti Marie's intimate Elmo-themed birthday bash. Sharing the photos, he captioned, “Our little angel is 2 years old ❤️.”

In one of the photos, Malti Marie can be seen dressed in pink and posing with tiara and a heart-shaped pink sunglasses. In other pictures, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen posing with different and funny props during the birthday bash. The decor of the party grabbed the attention of their fans as it had "Malti's world" written in the backdrop. Soon after Nick Jonas made the post, their fans and friends took to the comments to shower Malti with birthday wishes.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December 2018 in Udaipur with family and close friends in attendance. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti in 2022 via surrogacy.