Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Funniest Name Malti Marie Has For Jonas Brothers, Says 'She Can't Identify Her Dad’s Music'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 through surrogacy. The little one is fast growing up and has even started attending school, the actress revealed recently. Priyanka also talked about Malti's evolving and sharp sense of humour and how she teases the popular Jonas Brothers, comprising of her father Nick and his brother Joe and Kevin.

“She is precocious and funny, and she knows that she is funny, so that’s even better. This has been an amazing season for us; Nick has been on Broadway, and I am shooting in India. Malti has been making friends in school, and her schedule is even crazier than mine. Kids these days do so much, and they have so many classes, and she wants to socialise with other babies,” Priyanka shared while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Jonas Brothers comprises of Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas | Image: X

Talking about Malti's favourite movies and music, Priyanka shared, “Moana has been her favourite all this time, and she will wear that Moana outfit all day, and APT is her favourite song. She hasn’t been able to identify her dad’s music, but she actually calls her dad and his brothers the Doughnut Brothers.”

Priyanka is currently promoting her upcoming film Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The trailer shows her doing action scenes as she steps into the shoes of MI6 agent Noel Bisset. The movie also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles. It will stream on Prime Video on July 2.