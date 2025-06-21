The Batman 2: James Gunn Defends Matt Reeves Over Constant Delays, Says 'He Doesn't Owe You Something'

Long standing rumours have been hinting that Matt Reeves' The Batman 2, featuring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, may have been shelved. Now, James Gunn, who is shaping the new phase in the DC Universe and is all set to bring Superman on July 11, defended the constant delays in The Batman 2.

As per Deadline, Gunn revealed that DC Studios is expecting to receive the script for The Batman 2 in June, marking a breakthrough in the production of the movie. "We're supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it. Matt's excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I'm totally excited about it," the Guardians Of The Galaxy director said. He stated that fans should be patient and not pressure Reeves into delivering the project before he is not ready.

"People should get off Matt's n--s because it's like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That's just the way it is. He doesn't owe you something because you like his movie," Gunn added.

The Batman released in 2022 and was a commercial and critical hit. It also spawned a spinoff series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell as the mob boss. Reeves confirmed that The Batman 2 will start filming this year, with Robert Pattinson set to reprise his role. Despite the delay, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel, which is currently scheduled to premiere on October 1, 2027.