Weekend Binge-Watch List: Little House On The Prairie, The Westies, The Apartment Job And More Shows On Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. From Little House On The Prairie and The Westies to The Apartment Job, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

Little House On The Prairie

It is a historical drama series loosely based on the Little House On The Prairie book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder. The series is centred on the Ingalls family, who live on a farm on Plum Creek near Walnut Grove, Minnesota, in the 1870s–1890s and how their daily lives unfold. The show will stream today, July 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Land Of Football

The upcoming Malayalam docu series dives deep into the obsessive culture of football in India, highlighting further why Kerala is called the 'Land Of Football'. The show will stream from July 10.

Advertisement

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Advertisement

Until The T-Shirt Dries

Sakiko, a 40-year-old editor at a publishing house, is content with her happy marriage. However, one summer day, she and her husband are involved in an accident along with another couple. The Japanese series stars Yu Aoi, Ayumu Nakajima, Fumiya Takahashi, Kaho Indou and more and drops on July 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Apartment Job

Desperate for cash, a former gang boss teams up with an aspiring lawyer to steal an apartment complex's reserve fund — only to uncover deep corruption. The Korean crime show stars Ji Sung, Ha Yoon-kyung, Moon So-ri, Park Byung-eun and others and will stream from July 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Westies

It is a gritty crime drama centring on New York City’s infamously violent Irish gang of the same name. The series is set in the early 1980s and stars JK Simmons, Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Stanley Morgan and Sarah Bolger. Episodes drop on July 12.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Susana And Elvira: No Plan B

The Spanish series follows Susana and Elvira, two former best friends, as they reunite after a two-year separation to organise the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year. As they work together, they must confront the unresolved issues that led to their falling out. The show will stream on July 12.