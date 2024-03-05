English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Rajinikanth Meets Bill Gates In Viral Photo From Ambanis Bash, Netizens Say 2 Thalaivars In 1 Frame

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya took to her social media and shared inside photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth Meets Bill Gates In Viral Photo From Ambanis Bash
Rajinikanth Meets Bill Gates In Viral Photo From Ambanis Bash | Image:Instagram
Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya took to her social media handle and shared inside photos from Anant and Radhika’s Pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Aishwarya attended the three-day gala with her parents and had a ‘memorable’ weekend. After returning home from Jamnagar, she posted photos and thanked the Ambanis for a lovely experience. 

Rajinikanth’s inside photos from Anant and Radhika’s Pre-wedding bash 

Taking to her Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, “Thank you to our most gracious hosts @nita.ambaniii and @mukesh.ambani19 uncle..most magical pre wedding of dear #anantandradhika memorable and lovely weekend spent with appa and Amma.” In the photos Aishwarya can be seen posing with her parents. 

In another photo, Rajinikanth is seen meeting Bill Gates. The photo has now gone viral and sent netizens into a frenzy. 

Bill Gates shares experience of attending first Indian wedding 

After attending the pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika, Bill Gates took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "This was my first time attending a wedding celebration in India, and it was incredible. Congratulations, Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having us and giving us an excuse to catch up with old friends." In the photo, Bill Gates can be seen posing with his former wife Melinda French Gates, Rohini Nilekani and others. Anant-Radhika’s Pre-wedding bash 

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities were a star-studded affair. The three-day event featured performances by well-known artists with a touch of glitz and glamour. The grand Ambani bash in Jamnagar generated several viral moments. From Mark Zuckerberg playing with animals in Vantara to Diljit Dosanjh studying Hindi. The three-day celebration was nothing short of unforgettable for the A-listers from all walks of life. Several celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others were in attendance at the event.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

