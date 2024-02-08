English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 01:04 IST

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani attend Ira Khan's Reception Ahead Of Rumoured February Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are rumoured to be getting married in February. Their recent spotting was at Ira's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul-Jackky
Rakul-Jackky | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani attended Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday night. The star-studded event saw who's who of Bollywood in attendance but Rakul and Jackky's joint appearance was special as the couple, who have been dating for quite some time now, are rumoured to be tying the knot in February later this year. While they posed on the red carpet together, the Doctor G actress also clicked solo pictures on the red carpet.  

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at a party | Image: Varinder Chawla

Rakul and Jackky complement each other at Ira's reception

Rakul Preet Singh wore a sheer shimmery draped midi with a ruched cutout waist detail and dark velvet pumps. She kept her tresses open and styled it as beach waves. Jackky, on the other hand, wore a black bandhgala with a sequin collar. The couple posed for the paparazzi all smiles and later Rakul posed separately as well. 

Rakul and Jackky tying the knot in February?

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are reportedly set to tie the knot in February. The couple will get married in Goa in an intimate ceremony.

File photo of Jackky and Rakul Preet Singh | Image: IMDb

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram back in October 2021. As per media reports, both Rakul and Jackky plan to relax a bit before going all out in terms of festivities. An official announcement from the couple with regards to their wedding plans is awaited.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

