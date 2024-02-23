Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in two wedding ceremonies on February 21 at the ITC Grand in South Goa. The couple sealed their love in the holy bond of matrimony with an Anand Karaj ceremony according to Sikh tradition, keeping in line with the bride's heritage. This was followed by a sundowner wedding by the beachside which was a traditional Sindhi ceremony.

In the wedding video that Rakul and Jaccky posted recently, their outfits for the Anand Karaj ceremony have been revealed.

Rakul Preet Singh at her wedding | Image: YouTube screengrab

Rakul-Jackky's wedding looks decoded

In the photos, Rakul Preet Singh was seen decked up in a ivory Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. The actress accentuated her look with heavy gold and kundan bridal jewellery. Jackky, on the other hand, complemented her in his golden and cream groom attire. To say the least, the couple looked elegant. They held each other's hand and in a cute moment, the bride's family was seen accompanying her as the groom waited patiently for her.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding video

Post the Anand Karaj ceremony, the couple got married in a Sindhi ceremony on the same day. Their wedding showed Rakul Preet walking down the aisle to marry Jackky Bhagnani. As a wedding gift, Jackky shared a heartfelt song titled Bin Tere, written, composed, and sung by the actor-producer himself. The song also plays in their wedding clip.

In it, moments from their haldi, mehendi and sangeet are also seen. The couple performed a romantic dance on Animal song Pehle Bhi Main. They could be seen dancing on the stage as the music played in the background. They also seemed to be having a blast at a cocktail party during one of the nights from the 3-day event.