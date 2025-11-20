Upasana Konidela Reacts To Backlash On Egg Freezing, Late Marriage Advice: It's My Right...

Upasana Konidela has stoked a controversy for her comments on IVF and egg freezing. Speaking a IIT Hyderabad, the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, advocated for young women to opt for egg freezing and emphasised that it empowers them to get married only after they find the right partner, without worrying about the biological clock. Her statements received fury online, with social media users alleging that she is ‘selling’ the medical treatment without fully making the young girls aware of the risks and complications of the procedure. Amid this, Upasana has taken to her X (formerly Twitter) account to hit back at the backlash.

Upasana Konidela hits back at backlash on social media

On November 19, Upasana Konidela shared a note on her social media accounts, noting that it is her ‘right’ and not a privilege to live life on her own terms. She also clarified that she got married to Ram Charan at 27 and not 23, as some reports claimed. For the unversed, Upasana and Ram Charan have been married since 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2023, and they are now expecting twins.

Upassana shared the note with the caption, “I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank you for your respectful responses. Stay tuned as I voice my opinions on the pleasures/pressures of privilege - that u all have been talking about. Don’t forget to check out my images! It has very important facts that will help you make the right comments.”



She also added in her post, “Is it wrong for a woman to marry for love instead of giving in to societal pressure? Is it wrong for her to wait until she finds the right partner? Is it wrong for a woman to choose when she wants to have children based on her own circumstances? Is it wrong for a woman to set her goals and focus on her career rather than only thinking of marriage or having children early?”

Upasana further mentioned, “Fact check. I married for love and companionship at 27 – a choice I made on my own terms. At 29, I decided to freeze my eggs for personal and health reasons, something I’ve always spoken about openly to encourage other women to explore their options (for the record, it wasn’t at Apollo). I welcomed my first child at 36 and am now expecting twins at 39."

A file photo of Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan | Image: X

Upasana's note comes after her video from IIT Hyderabad went viral. Resharing the video wherein she called egg freezing ‘The biggest insurance for women’, doctors shared on social media that IVF treatments or egg freezing is not an alternative to early marriage. Some even claimed that the businesswoman's video ‘misguides’ the youth into opting for a late marriage without fully understanding the cost and complications of egg freezing. Some doctors and netizens even shared that egg freezing and IVF do not guarantee a successful pregnancy, a point Upasana missed mentioning.



