Ramayan Director Ramanand Sagar's Son Prem Sagar Dies At 84, 'Ram' Arun Govil Pays Tribute

Prem Sagar, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and father of producer Shiv Sagar, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 84. As the son of Ramanand Sagar, who created the iconic TV series Ramayan, Prem Sagar grew up surrounded by stories, cinema, and devotion.

While his father became a household name, Prem Sagar chose to work quietly behind the scenes. Actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramayan, took to his Instagram account to pay his condolences, calling the news "deeply saddening." The actor also prayed for strength for the family during this time of loss.

"The news of the demise of Shri Prem Sagar ji, son of the late Shri Ramanand Sagar ji--who, through the Ramayan TV serial, brought Lord Shri Ram's dignity, ideals, and teachings to every household via electronic media--and a renowned film producer himself, is deeply saddening. We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this profound grief. Om Shanti," Govil wrote in Hindi.

