When Priya Marathe Lauded Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Strength' After His Death

Actor Priya Marathe, best known for her work in Hindi and Marathi television shows such as Pavitra Rishta and Kasamh Se, passed away on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. The actor, reportedly battled cancer for over two years and died at the age of 38 at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai. Priya shared the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput on Pavitra Rishta from the time the show went on air in 2009 till the former quit the daily soap to focus on his Bollywood career.

After Sushant's death in June 2020, Priya shared a condolence post for her co-star and also posted some BTS images with him from the time they shot Pavitra Rishta together. Priya lauded Sushant's “strength” to leave engineering to pursue a career in showbiz and then when he quit his very popular TV show to make it big in movies.

Priya Marathe posted a condolence message for Sushant in 2020 | Image: Instagram

After Priya's death, her post for Sushant has been flooded with condolence messages. Priya played Varsha in Pavitra Rishta.

SSR's fans condole Priya Marathe's death | Image: Instagram

Onscreen, she essayed the role of Sushant's siter-in-law and lead actress Ankita Lokhande's younger sister. While Sushant quit the show in 2011 and saw the release of his debut film Kai Po Che in 2013, Priya played Varsha till 2013.

Sushant and Priya Marathe in a still from Pavitra Rishta | Image: Instagram