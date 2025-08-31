Updated 31 August 2025 at 18:20 IST
When Priya Marathe Lauded Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Strength' After His Death
After Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 2020, Priya Marathe shared a condolence post for her co-star and also posted some BTS images with him from the time they shot Pavitra Rishta together in the late 2000s.
Actor Priya Marathe, best known for her work in Hindi and Marathi television shows such as Pavitra Rishta and Kasamh Se, passed away on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. The actor, reportedly battled cancer for over two years and died at the age of 38 at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai. Priya shared the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput on Pavitra Rishta from the time the show went on air in 2009 till the former quit the daily soap to focus on his Bollywood career.
After Sushant's death in June 2020, Priya shared a condolence post for her co-star and also posted some BTS images with him from the time they shot Pavitra Rishta together. Priya lauded Sushant's “strength” to leave engineering to pursue a career in showbiz and then when he quit his very popular TV show to make it big in movies.
After Priya's death, her post for Sushant has been flooded with condolence messages. Priya played Varsha in Pavitra Rishta.
Onscreen, she essayed the role of Sushant's siter-in-law and lead actress Ankita Lokhande's younger sister. While Sushant quit the show in 2011 and saw the release of his debut film Kai Po Che in 2013, Priya played Varsha till 2013.
Priya worked in the entertainment industry for two decades starting her career with the 2011 Marathi show Char Divas Sasuche. She last appeared in the 2023 drama Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. She was married to actor Shantanu Moghe.
