Rani Mukerji, who recently celebrated her 46th birthday, disclosed a very personal story about her challenges as a mother and the pain of not being able to give her daughter Adira a sibling. In an emotional interaction with Galatta India, Mukerji discussed her seven-year quest to try for a second child, which ended in a miscarriage she referred to as a “testing time.”

Rani Mukerji on her miscarriage

Talking about the tough phase of her life, Rani revealed that, within a year of the birth of their daughter Adira, she and her husband Aditya Chopra began trying for a second child. But when she became pregnant for the second time, she miscarried, and it was a terrifying event for her.

Rani Mukerji

The actress said, “I tried for my second baby for seven years. My daughter is 8 years old now. Immediately after her, I tried for my second baby. I kept trying. I finally got pregnant, and then I lost the baby. Obviously, it was a testing time for me."

Rani added that she cannot have a child right now because as she has turned 46. She said that although she has learned to be content with what she has, she is saddened that her daughter Adira will never have a brother, terming Adira as a “baby miracle”

Rani Mukerji with her daughter Adira

Rani on keeping Adira away from limelight

Rani also talked about the choice she and Aditya Chopra made to hide their daughter Adira from the public. In a similar vein, the Mardaani star revealed that she and her spouse do not wish for Adira to be given any special treatment in order to avoid treating her like a very exceptional child in school and other settings.