Rapper Raftaar Slams VIP Culture At College Fest, Asks Seated Faculty To Make Way For Kids | Watch

Rap artist Raftaar is the latest celebrity to call out VIP culture. The singer was performing at a college fest in Mumbai when he seemed unhappy with a dead crowd occupying front row seats at his show. In a candid moment, he and his backup vocalist urged the college faculty to vacate the front row for the kids as they appeared disinterested in his performance and brought low energy.

The video shows a seated area near the performance stage. Faculty members and those in their middle ages occupied the front row seats at his show. Raftaar, seemingly miffed with the response to his songs, took a moment to call out the viewing arrangement. The seating area resulted in the younger and energetic crowd of college kids getting cordoned off in the area at a distance from the stage. Raftaar objected to this and voiced his frustration.

Raftaar performed at a college fest recently | Image: Instagram

Without mincing words, he said, "Problem yeh ho rahi hai ki energy na hum ek doosre mein tranfer nahi kar pa rahe hai. Agle saal se meri faculty se request hai ki agar aako aaram se baith ke show dekhna hai toh side mein banaya kariye taki bacche log hamare sath dekhein. Kal Abu Dhabi mein perform karke aaya hoon woh bi sold out show. Wahan angrez log bhi humse zyada excited hote hai. Aap logon ka pata nahi kyun itne serious hai."

Raftaar's plea invited cheers from the younger crowd. Some in the seated area got a hint and started vacating the seats. Others, meanwhile, stayed put. "That's why I love artists wo show karne aaye hai teachers se darne nahi (sic)," commented one as the video went viral. Another one noted, "Raftaar bhai dil jeet liya (sic)."