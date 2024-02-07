Advertisement

Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested a man in connection with a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that was widely circulated on social media. The main accused in the case has been identified as Eemani Naveen.

The accused, who is suspected to be the creator of the video, was arrested from south India and has been brought to Delhi, an official said, adding that he was being interrogated.

Advertisement

Delhi Police arrested the main accused in deepfake video case | Image: ANI

Accused created deepfake video to increase followers, says Police

Speaking about the matter, DCP IFSO Unit Hemant Tiwari said, "We've arrested the main accused identified as Eemani Naveen, 24, from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Laptop and mobile phone recovered from him. His deleted data is also being recovered. He used to run a fan page of a famous film actress (Rashmika Mandanna) and also created two more fan pages of another two noted celebrities. To increase the followers, he created the deepfake video. Further probe underway."

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: On main accused arrested in the case of deep fake profiles of actor Rashmika Mandana, DCP IFSO Unit Hemant Tiwari says, "..We've arrested the main accused identified as Eemani Naveen, 24, from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Laptop and mobile phone recovered from him.… pic.twitter.com/YzLXMcSaZ8 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Police registers FIR in deepfake video case

On November 10, an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake case.

Soon after registering the FIR, the IFSO Unit wrote to Meta to get the URL and other details to identify the accused who made the video and put it on the social media, officials added.

Advertisement

(With inputs from news agencies)