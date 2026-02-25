Updated 25 February 2026 at 17:48 IST
The 50: Krishna Shroff Opens Up About Her Whirlwind Romance With Afghani MMA Fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi
After seeing Abdul Azim Badakhshi at a match night in Mumbai, Krishna Shroff vacationed with him in Goa and Delhi for a month. In a matter of a few months, they grew close to each other and began dating, followed by moving in together.
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is currently a participant on The 50. Prior to this, she was a runner up on reality TV shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. On The 50, Krishna has teamed up with Prince Narula and his team and is playing the game well. In one of the candid moments, Krishna, who is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, opened up about her whirlwind romance with MMA fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi.
Speaking on the show, Krishna shared that she first laid her eyes on Abdul at an MMA event in Mumbai. She recalled, “Then I went to my Instagram DMs and found his profile, and he had texted me ‘hi’. So I replied. But he immediately asked me for my number. I was like, no one has ever approached me with so much confidence before and I like confidence."
Krishna shared that she and Abdul continued to connect on video call over the next eight months. Thereafter, they spent a couple of weeks in Goa on a holiday and when the time came to say goodbye, they cried. Abdul went to his friend's home in New Delhi and Krishna went back to her home in Mumbai. From Delhi, Abdul reached out to Krishna, saying that he won't be able to go back home. Krishna said that she felt a genuine connection with Abdul and asked him to move in with her in Mumbai. They have been living together since, Krishna shared.
“We don’t even speak the same first language. He speaks Persian and I speak English. His Hindi is like mine, a bit broken,” she said, mentioning the cultural differences between them.
“People always asked me what love was to me. For me, this is love, when you put the other person before yourself. His happiness matters more to me; if he is okay, I am okay. We never thought about a relationship, but we just connected on a frequency above anything. It has been a crazy, mad journey together; a lot happened that I cannot talk about on camera right now,” Krishna added.
