After Splitsvilla 7, Mayank Pawar Turned Into A Drug Addict, Quit Bodybuilding: Cheezein Manageable Nahi Thi...

Splitsvilla 7 fame and bodybuilder Mayank Pawar passed away aged 37. The reason behind his untimely demise has not been revealed by his family members, leading to speculation around what could have led to his death. He won the Mr India title six times and was also the winner of Mr Asia. The fame he got through bodybuilding and completive fitness helped him bag the popular MTV dating reality show Splitsvilla. However, after doing the show in 2014, he disappeared from the limelight.

Years on, Mayank was interviewed by fitness influencer Tarun Gill. Mayank's living condition and his visibly smaller frame led many to question the status of his life and his future career in professional bodybuilding. Mayank revealed that exposure to the entertainment industry and moving out of the fitness line led him to doing drugs, which caused his downfall and affected his health.

Mayank Pawar participated in 7th season of Splitsvilla in 2014 | Image: Instagram

In an interview with Tarun, Mayank shared, "Glamour industry after Splitsvilla kafi changes aaye. Kafi saari cheezein manageable nahi thi. Itna saara name aur fame sab kuch... Being an ordinary guy it was a big deal for me. When I did Splitsvilla, I understood what was Instagram. Meri jo purani mehnat thi, Mr Asia ki title, Mr India six times, uske behalf par mujhe yeh sab cheezein mili."

"Glamour industry is damn... Fitness industry bahut alag hai bahut discipline se hoti hain. Aur glamour industry like modelling, events shows, meetings and all, we have to manage all of that. To be a fitness freak you have to be disciplined first. I had to quit a lot of things. I quit professional and competitive bodybuilding after Splitsvilla but I want to come back... Fitness mein ek discipline hota hai. Glam world mein koi schedule nahi hota. Back to back events hote hai. Work, work and work. Ordinary banda nahi kar payega. You need something...Charge up. That's why... Hum bahut door nikal chuke hai and now there's no looking back," Mayank shared.

Mayank Pawar won Mr Asia title in 2010 | Image: Instagram

Mayank's coach at the time, who was helping him stage a comeback, shared, "After not being able to register for Sheru Classic, he lost interest in bodybuilding. This happened in 2016. I feel he couldn't handle fame. He got off on the wrong path. People also get into drugs. He was into fitness."