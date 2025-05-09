Rashmika Mandanna Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish For 'Vijju' Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun Calls Kingdom Star His 'Sweet Brother'

Rashmika Mandanna penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend, actor Vijay Deverakonda. The Sikandar star posted a candid picture of Vijay on her Instagram stories where he can be seen in a heavy beard. Calling him 'Vijju', she wrote, "I am super late yet again but happiesttttt birthday vijju...I hope your days are filled with all the blessings and love joy health wealth peace and everything else, @thedeverakonda." Vijay also reposted her Instagram Story and replied, "Cutest, May all your wishes and blessing come true!"

Rashmika wished her rumoured boyfreind Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday | Image: X

For the longest time, rumours have been abuzz about Rashmika and Vijay's relationship, but they refuse to out a stamp of approval on what fans have been speculating for years. The duo has also featured in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Allu Arjun also extended birthday greetings to Vijay with a picture of them together. "Happy birthday my sweet brother," Allu Arjun wrote.

Allu Arjun shared a picture with Vijayt on his birthday | Image: X

Vijay shares Kingdom and VD14 glimpses on his birthday

Vijay Deverakonda treated his fans with a glimpse of his upcoming films VD 14 and Kingdom. The Kingdom poster features him a rugged avatar, sporting a crew cut, while in the VD 14 poster, Vijay can be seen doing meditation, resembling a mysterious warrior, in a poster that hints at his character's mystique without revealing his face.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movies are Kingdom and VD14 | Image: X

Kingdom will release on May 30.