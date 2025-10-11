Rashmika Mandanna Shows Off Her Engagement Ring For The First Time | Watch

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly all set to get married. A few days back, report surfaced that the celebrity couple are engaged and they exchanged rings in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on October 3. While neither Vijay, Rashmika nor anyone from their families have confirmed the news of them taking the next step in their relationship, after their rumoured engagement, Vijay did sport a ring as he visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam ashram in Puttaparthi with his family. The internet was quick to speculate on it.

Vijay and Rashmika have featured in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade | Image: X

Now, the Animal actress has done something similar. She posted a video of her petting her dog. While many gushed over the cute moment between Rashmika and her fur buddy Aura, others noticed the ring on her finger. Netizens noted that she was subtly confirming her engagement to Vijay instead of posting about it openly. Rumoured to be dating each other for years, Vijay and Rashmika have collaborated on films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

"Omggg thatt ring (sic)," commented one. Another one said, "Finally we caught the ring (sic)." Meanwhile, Rashmika is awaiting the release of her next film, the horror comedy Thamma, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and more. The next entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will release on October 21.