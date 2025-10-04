Watch Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Romantic Movies In Which Their Chemistry Stole The Show

Wedding bells are ringing for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. As per various media reports, the couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony at the actor's residence in Hyderabad on October 3. Much like most actors, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's love story began on the set of a film they featured in. The couple first met on the set of their film Geetha Govindam, where love blossomed between them. Here's where you can watch the actors' movies on OTT.

Watch Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade on OTT

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first featured together in the movie Geetha Govindam. Released in 2018, the romantic comedy was a huge commercial success. The on-screen chemistry between the leading couple was particularly praised by critics and cinegoers alike. The movie is available to stream for free on Jio Hotstar. You can watch the Telugu movie in Hindi on Zee 5.

Following the success of Geetha Govindam, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda went on to star in Dear Comrade (2019). Also a romance, action film, Dear Comrade is directed by Bharat Kamma and also received a positive outcome at the box office. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda did not feature in any movie after Dear Comrade. However, they have often supported each other's projects publicly. Media reports suggest that the actors might reunite on-screen soon, in Rahul Sankrityan's directorial VD14. While Vijay is confirmed for the project, Rashmika's involvement in the movie has been kept under wraps.



About Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding