Raveena Tandon Flags 'Privacy Concerns' After Airline Crew Leaks Shraddha Kapoor's Video With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody

Shraddha Kapoor and her boyfriend Rahul Mody have been creating a buzz on the internet with a cute glimpse of them together floating on social media every now and then. A few months ago, the Stree actress and the writer travelled on the same flight. While they sat next to each other, an airline crew member secretly filmed them. The video has now resurfaced and caught Raveena Tandon’s attention. The Mohra actress has strongly condemned the incident.

Raveena Tandon calls out a flight attendant over Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody leaked flight video

Start by reminding everyone that the video re-shared by India Forums on Instagram is originally from April 2025. At the time, a flight attendant secretly recorded Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody having a conversation on an aircraft, where Shraddha showed him something on her phone. The crew member smiled at the camera before turning it towards the two. The clip ended with a close-up shot of Shraddha. It went viral back then, drawing both admiration and criticism.

Now, after Shraddha’s latest reel goes viral, India Forums has reposted the same video. In response, Raveena Tandon strongly criticised it in the comments, writing, "This is a breach of privacy. The crew should know better than to do this. Consent must be taken. Not expected from crew members to do this." Many have come out in support of the actress.

When Raveena Tandon slammed devotees recording Katrina Kaif's video during the sangam bath

Earlier, Raveena Tandon criticised the viral video recorded by two men featuring Katrina Kaif at the Maha Kumbh.

In the clip, two men express their excitement at spotting Katrina Kaif during Kumbh Snan, saying, “Ye main hu, ye mera bhai hai, aur ye Katrina Kaif (this is me, this is my brother, and this is Katrina Kaif).” The video quickly spread online, upsetting not only Raveena but also many internet users.

People online accused the men of harassing the actress. Sharing her reaction, Raveena wrote, “This is disgusting. These kinds of people spoil a moment that is supposed to be peaceful and meaningful.”

When did the Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody dating rumours start?