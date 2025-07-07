With ₹5 Crore Aditya Roy Kapur Is The Highest Paid Actor In Metro In Dino, Who Is The Lowest? Cast Fees of Anurag Basu Directorial Revealed

Metro In Dino hit screens on July 4 and has received mostly positive reviews from cinegoers and critics alike. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life In A Metro and features Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Amid a lukewarm box office run of the film, the reported cast fees have been revealed.

Who is the highest and the lowest paid actor in Metro In Dino?

As per media reports, Metro In Dino was made on a budget of ₹85 crore. Out of this, it is being alleged that Aditya Roy Kapur, who plays the role of the carefree travel blogger Parth, has taken home ₹5-₹6 crore, becoming the highest-paid actor on the ensemble cast. This is Aditya's second collaboration with Anurag Basu, following Ludo. He is seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film. The actress plays HR professional Chumki, who is the daughter of Neena Gupta and the younger sister of Konkona Sen Sharma. As per reports, Sara was paid ₹3 crore for the role.



Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta also feature in the movie. The Saaransh fame has allegedly taken home ₹3-₹5 crore for Metro In Dino. However, there is no confirmation on his and Neena Gupta's salaries for the film. Pankaj Tripathi, who has cemented his name as a bona fide star, was seen in an unseen avatar as Monty in the Anurag Basu film. He was reportedly paid ₹4 crore for the role. Ali Fazal is said to have been paid between ₹25-₹30 Lakhs, and Fatima Sana Shaikh has received a paycheque of ₹1 crore, as per reports. Konkona Sen Sharma, who is the only returning cast member from the first film, has allegedly been paid ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore for her role as Kajol in Metro In Dino.



