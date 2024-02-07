Republic Day 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Jr NTR, Kareena Kapoor Extend Wishes On 75th R-Day

Advertisement

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day this year. On the occasion, several celebrities from the entertainment industry took to their Instagram account to extend wishes of the day. Jr NTR, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor are some of the actors and actresses who extended their heartfelt wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jr NTR and Akshay Kumar extend greetings of the day

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share a video. What made the video special was that the superstar was accompanied by a group of specially-abled children who recited the National Anthem in sign language. Sharing the video the actor wrote in the caption, “गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनायें 🇮🇳 जय हिंद”

Jr NTR was also one of the celebrities who extended wishes of the day on social media. The RRR actor took to his X (formerly) to write, “Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day! 🇮🇳”



Akshay Kumar also shared a video of himself with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. The duo can be seen hoisting the National flag at the beach-side. The duo is currently in Jordan from where they shared wishes.

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor extended wishes

Other than the actors, other actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor also shared wishes of the day on Instagram stories. The celebrities posted a video or photo of the National flag in its full glory and wished a Happy Republic Day to their followers.

Additionally, Saif Ali Khan who was recently admitted to the hospital also extended Republic Day wishes by greeting his fans at his residence. The actor recently suffered an injury on the shoot of Devara. On the occassion of Republic Day he appeared in his balcony with his younger son Jeh who greeted a sea of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.

