Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Republic Day 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Jr NTR, Kareena Kapoor Extend Wishes On 75th R-Day

The country is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today, January 26. Several celebrities have taken to their social media to share wishes for the day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Celebs
Celebs | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day this year. On the occasion, several celebrities from the entertainment industry took to their Instagram account to extend wishes of the day. Jr NTR, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor are some of the actors and actresses who extended their heartfelt wishes.  

Amitabh Bachchan, Jr NTR and Akshay Kumar extend greetings of the day 

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share a video. What made the video special was that the superstar was accompanied by a group of specially-abled children who recited the National Anthem in sign language. Sharing the video the actor wrote in the caption, “गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनायें 🇮🇳 जय हिंद”

Jr NTR was also one of the celebrities who extended wishes of the day on social media. The RRR actor took to his X (formerly) to write, “Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day! 🇮🇳”


Akshay Kumar also shared a video of himself with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. The duo can be seen hoisting the National flag at the beach-side. The duo is currently in Jordan from where they shared wishes. 

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor extended wishes 

Other than the actors, other actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor also shared wishes of the day on Instagram stories. The celebrities posted a video or photo of the National flag in its full glory and wished a Happy Republic Day to their followers. 

Additionally, Saif Ali Khan who was recently admitted to the hospital also extended Republic Day wishes by greeting his fans at his residence. The actor recently suffered an injury on the shoot of Devara. On the occassion of Republic Day he appeared in his balcony with his younger son Jeh who greeted a sea of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

