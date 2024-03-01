Rihanna Charges More Than Beyonce For Ambanis Event In Jamnagar- Pop Star's Set List Revealed

Advertisement

Pop star Rihanna is all set to perform in Jamnagar, Gujarat in what will be her first ever gig in India. The This Is What You Came For singer's mini concert will be the highlight of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, kick-starting on March 1. VVIP arrangements have been ensured for the who's who from India and abroad. A report in Daily Mail has shed light on how much Rihanna is charging for her performance in India and its a bomb.

Rihanna's whopping ask for Jamnagar concert

Anant Ambani is the son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani. Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The families are sparing no expenses and have invited Rihanna for a private concert, for which she is reportedly charging £5million or over $6.3 million.

In a viral video that was shared by a fan on social media, RiRi could be seen doing a sound check before her concert on Friday. Reportedly, the set list includes her popular hits like- Don’t Stop The Music, Only Girl (In The World), Where Have You Been, We Found Love, All Of The Lights and Diamonds.

Before Rihanna, Beyonce performed in India

Back in 2018, Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani's wedding. Reportedly, Queen Bey charged a whopping $6 million for her mini concert in which she played some of her most popular songs, including Déjà Vu, Green Light, Single Ladies and Crazy In Love. If the reported sum that Rihanna is charging for her concert is true, then she is getting more than Beyonce.

According to the report in Daily Mail, the festivities in Jamnagar are set to cost a staggering £120million ($151 million), sources have told MailOnline. The catering contract alone, awarded to one of India’s leading five-star hotel groups is rumoured to be around £20million ($25 million).