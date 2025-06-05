RJ Mahvash Calls Yuzvendra Chahal 'Warrior' For IPL 2025 Performance Following Divorce From Dhanashree Verma, Shares Photo With Him Amid Dating Rumours

RJ Mahvash has been linked up with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ever since the cricketer got divorced from Dhanashree Verma earlier this year in March. The former couple got married in December 2020. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. The court granted them divorce just a few days before this edition of IPL started.

Yuzvendra played the game coming off from personal issues and performed well for his side. The Punjab Kings also entered the final of the IPL 2025 but were defeated by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leaving the former still in search of their maiden title. Throughout the season of the cricket league, Mahvash was by Yuzi's side. She also traveled in team buses and stayed in hotels meant for the squad members' families.

As this season of IPL came to a close, Mahvash dropped photos from the time she spent enjoying cricket by Yuzi's side. The caption mentioned how the spinner played for his side despite fractures in his rib and fingers.

Mahvash supported Punjab Kings in the IPL | Image: Instagram

"They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up! I mean what warrior spirit you have man," Mahvash's post read.

Mahvash with Preity Zinta and Yuzvendra Chahal | Image: Instagram