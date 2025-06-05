Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 5 June 2025 at 21:52 IST

RJ Mahvash Calls Yuzvendra Chahal 'Warrior' For IPL 2025 Performance Following Divorce From Dhanashree Verma, Shares Photo With Him Amid Dating Rumours

As this season of IPL came to a close, RJ Mahvash dropped photos from the time she spent enjoying cricket by Yuzvendra Chahal's side. She mentioned how the spinner played for his side, Punjab Kings, despite fractures in his rib and fingers.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
RJ Mahvash is rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal
RJ Mahvash is rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal | Image: Instagram

RJ Mahvash has been linked up with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ever since the cricketer got divorced from Dhanashree Verma earlier this year in March. The former couple got married in December 2020. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. The court granted them divorce just a few days before this edition of IPL started.

Yuzvendra played the game coming off from personal issues and performed well for his side. The Punjab Kings also entered the final of the IPL 2025 but were defeated by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leaving the former still in search of their maiden title. Throughout the season of the cricket league, Mahvash was by Yuzi's side. She also traveled in team buses and stayed in hotels meant for the squad members' families.

Also read: Bhul Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Before Housefull 5 Release

As this season of IPL came to a close, Mahvash dropped photos from the time she spent enjoying cricket by Yuzi's side. The caption mentioned how the spinner played for his side despite fractures in his rib and fingers.

Mahvash supported Punjab Kings in the IPL | Image: Instagram

Also read: Biz Prediction: Housefull 5 Set To Become Biggest Opener In Franchise

"They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up! I mean what warrior spirit you have man," Mahvash's post read.

Mahvash with Preity Zinta and Yuzvendra Chahal | Image: Instagram

"The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys. All the people in these pictures have my heart See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket, and IPL ..my God again! Truly a festival for us indians (sic)," the actress and RJ concluded. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 5 June 2025 at 21:52 IST