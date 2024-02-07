Advertisement

After keeping his silence about his newborn daughter for a long time, Robert De Niro has finally spoken up about becoming a father at the age of 80. The actor welcomed his daughter with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in May, last year.

Robert De Niro about her newborn daughter

In a conversation with AARP The Magazine, De Niro talked about what fatherhood has been like since he welcomed his seventh child in May. The actor said, “I'm an 80-year-old dad and it's great. Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this and that just goes away when I look at her. So that in itself, is, you know, wondrous."

Adding to his fondness for his baby, De Niro stated that he wants to be around as much as he can to enjoy her company. He said, “She has a very sweet way of looking at you and just taking you in, and my other daughter Helen had that too, she just looks at you and takes it in ... I don't know where it's gonna go later when she gets older, but she's thinking, she's observing everything and watching, really interesting. I wanna be around for as long as I can to enjoy it, enjoy her.

Robert De Niro is a father to seven children

Robert De Niro previously had 6 children. He shares 2 children with his first wife Diahnne Abbott - Drena, 51, and Rapahel, 46. He shares twins Julian and Aron, 27, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. Robert shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter, Helen Grace, 11 with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

The actor was last seen in Martin Scorsese's film Killers of the Flower Moon, along with Leonardo DiCaprio which made its world premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival. The film has also earned him a nomination at the upcoming Oscars in the Best Supporting Actor category.